Fresno gas prices up by 14.3 cents in the last week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've found yourself at the gas station more and more often recently, it's not just you.Gas prices in Fresno have gone up up by a whopping 14.3 cents a gallon in the last week.It's bad news for drivers in the area, who have to pay an average of around $4.10 a gallon at the pump - nearly 60 cents more than they were paying just a month ago.Filling up has been burning a deep hole in the pockets of drivers not just in California, but across the country, according to GasBuddy.But don't despair, Valley drivers! GasBuddy officials predict prices are likely to go down soon.If that happens, and with the peak of summer fading away, now may just be the time to start thinking of road trips once again.