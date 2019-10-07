gas prices

Fresno gas prices up by 14.3 cents in the last week

By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've found yourself at the gas station more and more often recently, it's not just you.

Gas prices in Fresno have gone up up by a whopping 14.3 cents a gallon in the last week.

It's bad news for drivers in the area, who have to pay an average of around $4.10 a gallon at the pump - nearly 60 cents more than they were paying just a month ago.

Filling up has been burning a deep hole in the pockets of drivers not just in California, but across the country, according to GasBuddy.

But don't despair, Valley drivers! GasBuddy officials predict prices are likely to go down soon.

If that happens, and with the peak of summer fading away, now may just be the time to start thinking of road trips once again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnogas prices
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Gas prices rise in the Valley, up 23 cents in Fresno
US to deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE after oil field attack
Gas prices may rise after attack on Saudi Arabia oil facilities
Low gas prices great for drivers on Labor Day weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local Sikh leader and TV show host killed in crash in Fresno
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
5-year-old girl in hospital after nearly drowning in bathtub by accident
Yosemite entrance closed due to brush fire on Highway 140
Woman stabbed after domestic violence incident in central Fresno, police say
21-year-old woman fatally shot in Visalia home, police arrest boyfriend
3 dead, child missing after vehicle plunges into Del. canal
Show More
History-making all-female spacewalk is back on, NASA says
Judge rejects President Trump's challenge to tax return turnover
Woman found dead in central Fresno home, police investigate as homicide
Man shot in the head in Fresno County, deputies say
Neighbors injured jumping to safety after man burns wife's apartment
More TOP STORIES News