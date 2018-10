The Fresno Police Department is asking for your help to track down an extremely rare 1967 Volkswagen Dune Buggy.The Buggy was taken during a residential burglary and is one of approximately 15 ever made.At the time of the theft, the Buggy was painted bright yellow but it is possible that the buggy has since been painted a black primer color.If you have any information on the theft, you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.