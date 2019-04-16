gas prices

Gas prices rise again in Fresno

Valley drivers are noticing the hike in prices. In just the last day, gas has gone up over three cents.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno gas prices are still on the rise.

Prices have gone up about 16 cents per gallon in the past week averaging about $3.88 a gallon Monday.

That's all according to GasBuddy's daily survey of more than 360 gas stations.

These prices in Fresno are up just over 61 cents per gallon than just a month ago.

In comparison, the national average price of gasoline has risen seven-point-four cents per gallon in the last week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnogas pricesfinancecalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Gas prices go up, but city says the money is going to the right place
New California laws in effect beginning July 1
Price of gas in California goes up 6 cents on Monday
California drivers to pay highest gas tax in U.S. on Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News