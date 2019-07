Gas prices rise again in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno gas prices are still on the rise.Prices have gone up about 16 cents per gallon in the past week averaging about $3.88 a gallon Monday.That's all according to GasBuddy's daily survey of more than 360 gas stations.These prices in Fresno are up just over 61 cents per gallon than just a month ago.In comparison, the national average price of gasoline has risen seven-point-four cents per gallon in the last week.