Gas prices rise again in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno gas prices are still on the rise.
Prices have gone up about 16 cents per gallon in the past week averaging about $3.88 a gallon Monday.
That's all according to GasBuddy's daily survey of more than 360 gas stations.
These prices in Fresno are up just over 61 cents per gallon than just a month ago.
In comparison, the national average price of gasoline has risen seven-point-four cents per gallon in the last week.
