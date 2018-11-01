CONSUMER WATCH

General Motors to trim its workforce

Genral Motors to trim its workforce

General Motors is looking to trim part of its workforce.

The automaker is offering buyouts to about 18,000 white collar workers in the U.S.

That's salaried employees with 12 or more years at GM.

It comes as GM says it's looking to transform its workforce to make sure it has the right skill sets for now and the future.

That includes the automaker transitioning its focus to self-driving vehicles and other new technologies.
