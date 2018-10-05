7 ON YOUR SIDE

Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment

EMBED </>More Videos

We've seen the excruciatingly long lines at DMV offices across California. Trying to get an appointment is another waiting game. (KGO-TV)

by Renee Koury and Michael Finney
GILROY, Calif. --
We've seen the excruciatingly long lines at DMV offices across California. Frustrated drivers wait for hours just to get inside, and sometimes hours more to get to the counter.

Trying to get an appointment is another waiting game, with many drivers traveling outside their towns to snare an opening.

RELATED: California to audit DMV amid hourslong wait times, outages

But how far to go?

Carl Clemm of Gilroy may have set a new record. He traveled 168 miles down the coast to San Luis Obispo to get his appointment.

"San Luis Obispo was a great idea,'' Clemm said. "At least for us."

Clemm was in a jam because his license was about to expire. He was required to take a written test and eye exam to renew it. But to his surprise, the normally sleepy DMV office in Gilroy was booked solid for months.

"The earliest appointment was one day after my license would expire,'' he said.

RELATED: Oakland-based startup disrupting DMV apt. process

He began a search for appointments in nearby towns: San Jose, Santa Clara, Watsonville, even Los Banos. He tried going further up the coast to San Mateo. "Nobody had any openings until way out,'' he said. "My wife said 'Why don't you try San Luis Obispo?' "

And it worked. The seaside town had an opening 12 days before his license would expire. The couple has a daughter living there, so they turned the ordeal into a nice visit. It all seemed to work out.

"We got there and the lines were really long (at the DMV) but I had an appointment and got right in,'' Clemm said. "Got my records, took the test, got my eye exam,''

And walked out with a temporary license.

The only problem? The DMV never sent his permanent license. And the temporary was about to expire. Worse? The DMV told him to go to a DMV office and ask for an extension.

"I was like oh, no!" Clemm recalled. "I still would have had to wait hours in a line."

He contacted 7 On Your Side. The team reached out to the DMV and it found the problem: Homeland Security was still validating Clemm's passport. The DMV re-entered the passport number. It checked out, and that generated his permanent license.

"I came home to find the license in my mailbox,'' Clemm said. "No waiting in line after all. Wonderful. I feel validated and law abiding."

It's a good heads up for anyone whose license is expiring in the next few months. We checked Bay Area DMV offices and they are booked solid. For example, as of October 3, the earliest appointment in San Jose was December 21st. Corte Madera's earliest was December 28, Fremont and San Francisco didn't have appointments until January of next year.

Click here for more stories and videos related to the DMV.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveDMV7 On Your Sideconsumer concernsconsumerdrivingdriverGilroy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Company gets big payment by mistake, doesn't send it back
Man waits all day, Comcast doesn't show up
Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
Man overpays bill for more than two decades. Should he get it all back?
More 7 On Your Side
AUTOMOTIVE
Toyota announces massive recall of Prius Hybrids
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
Beware buying a used rental car
Porsche to get rid of its diesel cars
More Automotive
Top Stories
Inmate found dead in Tulare County jail
Underprivileged Fresno kids get school clothes shopping spree
Two local high schools put rivalry aside for a good cause
U.S. Forest Service releases cause of the Ferguson Fire
Tulare County Sheriff's office continues fight against large illegal pot grows
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
Former Federal District Judge weighs-in on Kavanaugh's confirmation
Key swing votes Sen. Manchin, Sen. Collins back Kavanaugh paving way for confirmation
Show More
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
1,940 lbs of marijuana found in Hanford pot bust
DMV working to reduce wait times
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
Man found guilty of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
More News