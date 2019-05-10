Good news! Gas prices may go down soon

After weeks of soaring gas prices, there may finally be some relief.Drivers could see lower gas prices in the next coming weeks.It's encouraging news for drivers who are currently paying more than $4 a gallon at the pump."We could see prices that are 10 to 20 cents lower or even bigger drops than that," says Patrick DeeHaan of GasBuddy.The head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy is predicting gas prices are nearing their peak, adding prices haven't been this high in years.Drivers agree, saying more than $4 is simply too much to spend at the pump."I'm going to have to get a bike. I'm going to have to start riding because I can't afford this putting 30 or 40 every week," says driver Randall Jones.A big reason for higher prices is the unexpected shortage in inventory."There was a refinery fire in southern California during a time of year that other refineries are also doing routine maintenance before the summer driving season. That led to less gasoline," DeeHaan says.GasBuddy officials predict if there aren't any more refinery issues, the areas hardest hit will drop first.However, when the summer hits, prices could rise again."Come July 1, California's taxes increase another 5.6 cents per gallon," DeeHaan says.Drivers will likely see gas under $4 in the weeks again, and GasBuddy officials are hoping they won't get this high throughout the summer as refineries ramp up production.