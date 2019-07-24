Real ID

California DMV to close offices statewide for half-day to re-train employees on customer service skills

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, it will close offices statewide for half a day to re-train employees on customer service skills.

It says it's doing this to better prepare employees to process REAL ID transactions and reinforce training on providing "excellent" customer service.

The training will take place at 183 DMV field officers, and more than 5,000 employees will receive the training at their home offices, which will open for business at 1 p.m.

DMV Call Centers (1-800-777-0133) will remain open during the half-day office closure.

Customers also will be able to:
  • Conduct transactions online, at dmv.ca.gov, including renewing a vehicle registration, changing an address, requesting a copy of their driving record or making an appointment.

  • Conduct transactions at DMV Now self-service kiosks located at grocery stores and select libraries, such as renewing a vehicle registration, filing for planned nonoperation (PNO) status, submitting an affidavit of non-use, submitting proof of insurance, and paying a $14 insurance reinstatement fee. You can search for these kiosks using an online map.

  • AAA members may visit AAA offices to conduct some transactions, including vehicle registration renewal.

  • Registration services also are available at California DMV Business Partners for a fee. You can search for these partner locations using an online map.
