Insurance companies to refund, credit premiums to drivers during coronavirus pandemic

Companies are seeing fewer insurance claims due to the lack of drivers on the road since stay-at-home orders have been implemented, the CFA said.
In some areas, auto accidents dropped by more than 50% as concerns over the coronavirus grew.
Drivers won't see their entire premiums refunded, but they will see lower bills for the months of March, April and May. Some of the country's 35 largest insurance companies have already voluntarily started implementing credits and discounts, including State Farm, Allstate and American Family.
RELATED: CA commissioner orders insurers to refund premiums to drivers amid coronavirus pandemic
The CFA calculated how much smaller insurance companies could provide relief for their policyholders based on their claim reductions.