Know the Road with the CHP: Can I drive with something sticking out of my window?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: can I drive with an object sticking out of my window? For example, a piece of wood from the hardware store that doesn't fit inside my cab?

"So if you have an oversized load that extends past the rear of your vehicle more than four feet, the law requires you to have a flag that is posted at the end of that load," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "Now that flag has to be red or fluorescent orange in color, and it has to be more than 18 inches square."

"However, if the load is carried during the hours of darkness, you have to have a red light at the end of that load rather than a flag," he explained.

"So what if you have a car and you need to carry a long board from the hardware store? Can you carry that board in your vehicle? The answer is maybe," Pennings said. "If you have to put that load through the side window of your vehicle, it cannot extend past the fenders at all on the left side and can only extend past the right side fenders by six inches."

