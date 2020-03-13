Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Can I tint my front windows if I have a doctor note?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After seeing our segment with the CHP about front-tinted windows, an ABC30 viewer wanted to know: can I tint my front windows if I have a doctor note?

"This comes up quite often," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "If that is your case, that's fine, but you have to have your note from your doctor."

"But the vehicle code is also very specific and says that that shade shall be removable," Penning said. "You have to be able to take it off, and it shall not be used during the hours of darkness."

So does that give you the ability to go have tint applied to your front windows with a doctor's note? "The answer simply is no," he said.

Pennings gave the following example: if you're married and your wife has a skin condition and a doctor's note, she can put the shade up. But when you get into the car, the doctor's note is not for you, so you have to remove it.

"It's usually applied either by static, or they're applied by suction cup," Pennings said of the types of removable shades that would work.

"You cannot have a film applied to your window that cannot be readily removed."

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: Is it legal to drive with headphones?
Know the Road: When merging onto the freeway, who has the right of way?
Know the Road: When can motorcycles split lanes?
Know the Road: Is it legal to drive without shoes?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Facts: COVID-19 news coverage and resources
4 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Fresno County
Missing 13-year-old boy from Merced found safe
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Fresno State temporarily canceling in-person classes amid COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus: School districts restrict sports, student activities over COVID-19 concerns
Blood centers see drop in donations amid concerns over coronavirus
Show More
Coronavirus concerns: Big events fall off schedule for March in the Valley
Coronavirus: Yosemite High School to shut down for 1 day
Accused Golden State Killer returns to court following offer to plea
Monterey Bay Aquarium to shut down temporarily to prevent COVID-19 spread
Coronavirus: Newsom recommends canceling large gatherings
More TOP STORIES News