Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Do I legally have to have two license plates?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: do I legally have to have two license plates?

"5200 of the California Vehicle Code requires you to have both a front and back license plate if your vehicle was issued two license plates," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "Some vehicles only have one license plates, for instance, a trailer or motorcycles. Pickup trucks and passenger vehicles all have to license plates and they shall have a license plate attached to the front and the back."

"Some people ask well, is it okay if I put it on my dashboard? The answer is no," Pennings said.

"You have to have it permanently affixed to the frontmost portion of your vehicle and securely attached."

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolpedestrians
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: What do I do if a stoplight won't turn green?
Know the Road with the CHP: Can I hang anything in my rearview mirror?
Know the Road: Can I pass more than one car at a time?
Know the Road: What are the rules when a person is crossing the street?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
Valley man diagnosed with coronavirus talks about his experience
Fresno officials remove basketball rims, tennis nets at parks
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
Gov. Newsom: New, quicker tests to be provided for California during COVID-19 pandemic
Fresno will now require police officers, firefighters to wear face masks
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
Show More
Highway 140 in Mariposa Co. reopened, officials say
CHP: DUI driver to only face DUI charges after hitting man in Visalia
Police in Louisiana town uses 'Purge siren' to signal curfew
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
Madera police catch man in act of robbing gas station
More TOP STORIES News