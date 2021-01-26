Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: How to keep pedestrians safe as a driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly a quarter of all traffic fatalities in California are pedestrians, so what are some things drivers should keep in mind to keep pedestrians safe?

"Pedestrians represent nearly 24% of all fatal traffic collisions in the state of California," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "As a motorist making a left or right turn at an intersection, it is absolutely imperative that you clear the crosswalks of any pedestrians that could be in your path."

"If you are driving on the highway and you see a vehicle next to you come to a stop, be very, very careful, because that vehicle may have stopped for a pedestrian and the pedestrian could be walking out in front of that vehicle," Pennings said.

RELATED: Know the Road with the CHP: How to stay safe as a pedestrian near the road

"Pedestrian safety is of utmost importance. There's a pedestrian killed in a traffic collision nationally every 88 seconds."

