Know the Road with the CHP: If nearby cars are speeding, could you be ticketed for keeping pace?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If a group of cars on the freeway are going faster than the speed limit, could you be ticketed for keeping pace with the traffic?
"So if you're going down the freeway and you see a group of cars that's traveling in excess of the speed limit, are you okay to travel with them to be in the flow of traffic? The answer is no," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"The maximum speed limit is the maximum speed limit and it has nothing to do with your ability to drive or how expensive your car is, it has to do with your simple inability to stop. Your force goes up exponentially with how fast you go," he explained.
"When it comes to speed enforcement, remember, our radar tracking devices and our patrol vehicles are capable of tracking more than one vehicle at the same time," Pennings added. "So just because you're traveling with a group of cars or a single car that may be traveling faster or as fast as you does not mean that you'll be exempt from enforcement."
