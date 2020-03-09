Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Is it legal to drive with headphones?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: is it legal to drive with headphones or earbuds?

"So the law is very specific when it comes to headphones while you're operating a vehicle," said Sgt. Brian Pennings of the California Highway Patrol.

"Yes, it is illegal to drive with headphones or anything that covers your ears while you're driving, but it is specific to both ears," he said, adding that the law applies to both over-ear headphones and earbuds.

"So, for instance, if you have an earbud in for your iPhone and you're driving a vehicle, it is legal for you to do so with one ear but not two."
"If there's a siren or a vehicle honking and letting you know that they're in your blind spot or something of that nature, it's important for you to be able to able to hear those situations," Pennings said.

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.
If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadheadphonescalifornia highway patrolroad safetytraffic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: When merging onto the freeway, who has the right of way?
Know the Road: When can motorcycles split lanes?
Know the Road: Is it legal to drive without shoes?
Which lanes can vehicles with trailers drive in?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County
Schools share plans to protect students amid Valley coronavirus cases
Man armed with large hunting knife robs northwest Fresno Walgreens
Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets
Police searching for suspect who robbed northeast Fresno store
Madera Co. resident being treated for Coronavirus, first known case in the area
Extreme Makeover: Viewers get look at local firefighter's new home for family
Show More
Man shot and killed outside of house party near Chowchilla Saturday morning
Grand Princess cruise passengers to disembark at Oakland port Monday
Man in critical condition after central Fresno shooting, shooter at-large
Suspect identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fresno County
Map of new coronavirus cases around the United States, world
More TOP STORIES News