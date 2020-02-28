FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer sent in the following question: is it legal to drive without shoes?
"The answer to the question very simply and quickly: it is not illegal to drive barefoot," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"However, let's talk about that for just a second. Is it recommended to drive barefoot? Maybe, maybe not."
Pennings said it depends on the scenario. For example, high heels can give a false impression of pressure on the pedal; therefore, he says it may be safer to take them off.
"If you have a case of high heels or sandals or flip flops, something like that, that probably would be best to take them off. Is it safe to drive with wet feet? Probably not," he said.
"I know people who are professionals, and their attire at work requires them to dress a certain way. They will, in their vehicle, have a spare set of shoes specifically for driving."
"So I guess it's a case by case basis," Pennings said. "But there is not a vehicle code section in California that prohibits you from driving barefoot."
For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.
If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.
(mobile users tap here for form)
Know the Road with the CHP: Is it legal to drive without shoes?
KNOW THE ROAD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News