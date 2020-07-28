Know the Road with the CHP: What is an unmarked crosswalk?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: what is an unmarked crosswalk? Is it supposed to be treated the same way as a marked crosswalk?
"An unmarked crosswalk is a prolongation of any pedestrian pathway, whether it be an approved sidewalk or a dirt trail," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "An unmarked crosswalk can only be at an intersection."
"The vehicle code is very specific what needs to happen: the pedestrian, prior to entering the crosswalk, whether it be marked or unmarked, must yield to oncoming traffic that is close enough to constitute an immediate hazard," Pennings explained. "Once the pedestrian has done that and entered the crosswalk, whether it be marked or unmarked, all oncoming vehicles must yield to that pedestrian as they cross the intersection."
"So let's take for instance this intersection behind me, there is no marked crosswalk. In fact, there's no approved sidewalks or pathways, so therefore there's no unmarked crosswalk as well. So is it illegal for a pedestrian across the intersection? Absolutely not," Pennings said. He explained that the same rules apply and drivers must yield to pedestrians after they've entered the roadway.
