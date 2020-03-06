Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: When merging onto the freeway, who has the right of way?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer sent in the following question: when merging onto a freeway, which vehicle has the right of way?

"When you're going down the road, and you're on the freeway, the vehicle that is established already on the freeway has the right of way," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"It is incumbent upon the vehicle that is entering the freeway to merge safely into traffic," he said. "Sometimes it's challenging because the on-ramp is very short, or it's curvilinear, and you don't have enough time or enough power in your vehicle to get up to speed."

"If you're facing a situation where you physically can't get into traffic safely, then it's best to move over to the shoulder and wait for a break in traffic," he said.

