Automotive

Make sure your tires are in good shape before traveling this holiday season

As you prepare to travel during one of the most busiest times of the year, you'll want to make sure your tires are in good shape, especially if you see a lot of wet conditions.

Experts say low-tread tires that are smoothed out are often to blame in hydroplaning accidents.

"People aren't aware so much as their tires are wearing, they're also losing performance in certain areas - wet, snow, ice," Consumer Reports Auto Expert Jennifer Stockburger said.

Hydroplaning occurs when your tires have such low tread that they are unable to disperse the water on the road causing a wedge of water to form in front of the tire. That wedge of water makes it so the tires no longer grip the road, resulting in the driver lising control of the car.

The best way to see if your tires are up to par is by conducting the "quarter-test."

Take a quarter with its head facing up and place it in the groove of the tire. If the tread covers George Washington's neck, you're in the good for the season. Otherwise, that's when you will want to start shopping for new tires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivesafetytravelautomotiveroad safetydriving
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputies spend Thanksgiving trying to solve Fresno County murder
Funnel cloud spotted in Merced County
5 Fwy. reopens in Grapevine amid heavy snow on Thanksgiving
Major storm brings rain to Valley, snow to Sierra
Man shot multiple times while playing video games inside central Fresno apartment
Unprepared travelers get caught in first snow of the season
Busiest travel day of the year comes with winter weather troubles
Show More
Lightning strikes plane minutes before it lands in Fresno
Homicide investigation underway after man dies in west central Fresno
How to winterize your home on a budget
Murder case is a reminder to avoid DUI this Thanksgiving
Cold temps cause overcrowding at Fresno Rescue Mission
More TOP STORIES News