CONSUMER WATCH

Mercedes-Benz under investigation after lag on 1.4 million recall notices

EMBED </>More Videos

Mercedes-Benz under investigation after lag on 1.4 million recall notices

Mercedes-Benz under investigation after lag on recall notices of 1.4 million vehicles

The U.S Government is investigating Mercedes-Benz.

It claims it's been slow to mail recall notices of more than 1.4 million vehicles.

The NTSB says the automaker exceeded time limits for mailing the letters and notifying Uncle Sam about them.

Mercedes says it will work closely with the government on the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivemercedes-benzauto recallinvestigation
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Sam's Club Now allows shoppers to skip checkout line, pay using app
Hershey Kisses prices to increase in 2019
Here's what you need to know when it comes to buying a new mattress
'Amazon Go' opens in San Francisco
Starbucks opens first store with all employees fluent in American Sign Language
More consumer watch
AUTOMOTIVE
Mystery car odor? Head to the mechanic, not the car wash
Ford to test self-driving cars in Washington D.C.
Caltrans expedites emergency repairs on Applegate Road, Highway 99 road closures
Safety group wants Hyundai. Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
More Automotive
Top Stories
Suspicious package addressed to CNN intercepted in Atlanta, network says
Search for Fresno hit-and-run driver, that killed a single Mother of four, continues
Police: College-age man in costume shouts 'God isn't real' in church
Indonesian Lion Air plane crashes minutes after takeoff, officials say survivors unlikely
Fresno woman dies shortly after giving birth, leaving behind loving family
Student shot, killed at North Carolina high school; suspect in custody
8 men, 3 women killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting mourned
Red Sox beat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to win World Series title
Show More
Emergency road repairs continue in Atwater
Macy's at Fashion Fair Mall still closed following equipment malfunction
Fresno Police officer and his wife remain in hospital after serious crash
Fresno State football team ranked #20 in nation
Police searching for suspect who shot at two women inside car near Highway 99
More News