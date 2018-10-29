Mercedes-Benz under investigation after lag on 1.4 million recall notices

Mercedes-Benz under investigation after lag on recall notices of 1.4 million vehicles
The U.S Government is investigating Mercedes-Benz.
It claims it's been slow to mail recall notices of more than 1.4 million vehicles.
The NTSB says the automaker exceeded time limits for mailing the letters and notifying Uncle Sam about them.
Mercedes says it will work closely with the government on the investigation.
