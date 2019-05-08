gas prices

More motorists turning toward electric vehicles as gas prices continue to rise

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gas prices are on the rise in the Central Valley and across the state.

If you're looking to fill your tank, it'll cost you about $4 a gallon. The spike in prices has some turning to alternatives. One of those is electric cars.

"Gas prices are through the roof and more and more people are turning towards electric vehicles," said Blake Hedrick.

Hedrick's Chevrolet in Clovis off Shaw has seen more people curios about the gas alternative vehicle.

RELATED: Businesses, motorists feel the pain as California gas prices soar once again

Sales consultant Blake Hedrick says currently they offer two models -- one of them is the Volt, which has a backup gas generator.

"California is by far one of the more expensive places to fill your vehicle up," he said. "That definitely pushes people towards the electric vehicle market, you can save a lot of money on fuel."

Hedrick says it makes it a good choice for smaller urban cities like Fresno.

More charging stations are popping up around the Valley easing range anxiety or fear the charge on your vehicle will run out before it makes it to another station.

Fueling up is also a lot cheaper.

"It works out to about a dollar per charge," Hedrick said. "Whether you are at a commercial charger or whether you are calculating it on your home energy usage."

RELATED: VIDEO: Gas pump appears to keep charging for fuel not being pumped

Incentives like grants and rebates are also making it easier for people to purchase one and they're also environmentally friendly.

Hedrick says over the next decade Chevrolet is planning to launch at least 10 more electric vehicle models, adding to the gas alternative options.

EMBED More News Videos

If you're looking to fill your tank, it'll cost you about $4 a gallon. The spike in prices has some turning to alternatives.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivegas pricessocietyelectric vehiclesautomotivegas stationdriving
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Gas prices go up, but city says the money is going to the right place
New California laws in effect beginning July 1
Price of gas in California goes up 6 cents on Monday
California drivers to pay highest gas tax in U.S. on Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News