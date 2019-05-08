More motorists turning toward electric vehicles as gas prices continue to rise

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3813397" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you're looking to fill your tank, it'll cost you about $4 a gallon. The spike in prices has some turning to alternatives.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gas prices are on the rise in the Central Valley and across the state.If you're looking to fill your tank, it'll cost you about $4 a gallon. The spike in prices has some turning to alternatives. One of those is electric cars."Gas prices are through the roof and more and more people are turning towards electric vehicles," said Blake Hedrick.Hedrick's Chevrolet in Clovis off Shaw has seen more people curios about the gas alternative vehicle.Sales consultant Blake Hedrick says currently they offer two models -- one of them is the Volt, which has a backup gas generator."California is by far one of the more expensive places to fill your vehicle up," he said. "That definitely pushes people towards the electric vehicle market, you can save a lot of money on fuel."Hedrick says it makes it a good choice for smaller urban cities like Fresno.More charging stations are popping up around the Valley easing range anxiety or fear the charge on your vehicle will run out before it makes it to another station.Fueling up is also a lot cheaper."It works out to about a dollar per charge," Hedrick said. "Whether you are at a commercial charger or whether you are calculating it on your home energy usage."Incentives like grants and rebates are also making it easier for people to purchase one and they're also environmentally friendly.Hedrick says over the next decade Chevrolet is planning to launch at least 10 more electric vehicle models, adding to the gas alternative options.