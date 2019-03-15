Mystery plane circling low over Fresno was military aircraft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Did you see a very large aircraft circling low over Fresno and near the airport on Thursday afternoon?Action News received quite a few calls into our newsroom and several ABC30 Insiders shared videos with us, wondering what was going on, especially since the aircraft didn't seem to have any clear markings.We reached out to the airport and the Air National Guard.We're told this is an Air Force KC10 refueling aircraft or tanker and it was conducting practice landings and takeoffs.The airport spokesperson said this is not uncommon at public-use airports across the country.