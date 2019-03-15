Automotive

Mystery plane circling low over Fresno was military aircraft

EMBED <>More Videos

Did you see a very large aircraft circling low over Fresno and near the airport? Authorities say it was an Air Force KC10 refueling aircraft or tanker conducting practice landings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Did you see a very large aircraft circling low over Fresno and near the airport on Thursday afternoon?

Action News received quite a few calls into our newsroom and several ABC30 Insiders shared videos with us, wondering what was going on, especially since the aircraft didn't seem to have any clear markings.

We reached out to the airport and the Air National Guard.

We're told this is an Air Force KC10 refueling aircraft or tanker and it was conducting practice landings and takeoffs.

The airport spokesperson said this is not uncommon at public-use airports across the country.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
automotivefresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
67-year-old man killed in rollover accident on Highway 99
First time since 2011 California is not in a drought
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct charges
UPDATE: 2 more students accuse Clovis East high school teacher of sexual misconduct
TIMELINE: Deadly Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
Show More
$1.5B lottery winner vows to donate to Hurricane Florence relief
Horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park, becoming 22nd to die
Family of murdered 3-year-old speaks out against death penalty decision
43-year-old suspect in custody after explosive devices scare in NW Fresno
Man mauled to death by three dogs, owned by relatives
More TOP STORIES News