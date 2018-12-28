TESLA

Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board in SEC settlement

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison arrives at an opening-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file) (AP)

FREMONT, Calif. --
Tesla is naming Oracle's Larry Ellison and an executive from Walgreens to its board as part of a settlement with U.S. regulators who demanded more oversight of CEO Elon Musk.

The company said Friday that Ellison and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson are the new independent directors, effective immediately.
TIMELINE: ABC7 investigates deadly Tesla crash on Hwy 101 in Mountain View

Wilson-Thompson spent 17 years at Kellogg and is currently an executive with Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Tesla CEO Elon Musk with misleading investors in August with a tweet that said he had "funding secured" for taking the company private. The two board members are part of the agreement reached with the SEC.

Take a look at more stories and videos about Tesla.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveteslaauto newsautomotivecarselon musklarry ellisonoracleFremont
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Tesla Model S ignites for 2nd time overnight in Campbell
Tesla that caught fire in Los Gatos reignites at Campbell auto shop
TESLA
Effort underway to make safer lithium-ion car batteries to help prevent fires
VIDEO: Tesla Model S bursts into flames twice in 1 day in CA
Florida man sues Tesla over failed autopilot feature
Teslaquila: Tesla could soon be making tequila
More tesla
AUTOMOTIVE
Castle Air Museum now home to MC-130 P Hercules aircraft
Early morning fire engulfs Bass Lake home, fire crews on scene
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
Gas prices drop this month
More Automotive
Top Stories
Statewide manhunt continues for suspected cop killer
Jerry Brown wraps a 5-decade history in California politics
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Deaths of police officers on duty on the rise in the US
Woman who says escaped San Quentin inmate carjacked her speaks out
Study: Younger women earning more, but still doing more housework
Aretha Franklin to be honored with tribute show in January
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
Show More
Chris Burrous, former morning anchor in Fresno, dies at 43
Homicides down by nearly 50 percent in Fresno County
Transformer explosion lights up New York sky with bright blue light
New federal rule to require hospitals to post service costs online
Police hunt teen involved in stabbing in central Fresno
More News