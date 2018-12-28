Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board in SEC settlement

Tesla is naming Oracle's Larry Ellison and an executive from Walgreens to its board as part of a settlement with U.S. regulators who demanded more oversight of CEO Elon Musk.The company said Friday that Ellison and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson are the new independent directors, effective immediately.Wilson-Thompson spent 17 years at Kellogg and is currently an executive with Walgreens Boots Alliance.The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Tesla CEO Elon Musk with misleading investors in August with a tweet that said he had "funding secured" for taking the company private. The two board members are part of the agreement reached with the SEC.