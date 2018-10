Tesla says autopilot was on during deadly Mountain View crash

Thirty-eight-year-old Apple engineer and father of two, Walter Huang, died one week ago on his way to work when his Tesla Model X slammed into a crash cushion that had collapsed in an accident eleven days before -- basically like hitting a brick wall, the experts say.Tesla released a statement on the event saying "Autopilot was engaged with the adaptive cruise control follow-distance set to minimum," and that Huang's "hands were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the collision." Tesla also added that "the driver had about five seconds and 150 meters of unobstructed view of the concrete divider with the crushed crash attenuator, but the vehicle logs show no action was taken."Friday morning, a science director at an environmental startup took the ABC7 News I-Team's Dan Noyes in his Model X on the same route Huang drove last week to Apple. He was heading to the 85 carpool lane off 101 in Mountain View. "I see what the issue is," said Sean Price. "That line in the pavement could potentially be a problem," he said, pointing out a break between the asphalt and concrete and two white lines.The autopilot guided Huang's SUV right into the barrier."I mean, you have to think like a computer, right? A computer doesn't know. It has no logic, so if it sees a line, it might think that's a lane," Price added.Apple emphasized this crash was so severe because the safety barrier "had been crushed in a prior accident." Google Maps showed the barrier in a more upright position. It was in a collapsed condition the day before Walter Huang hit it.That happened, as Dan Noyes reported this week, because an alleged drunk driver in a Prius hit the smart cushion at 70 miles an hour -- he walked away with minor injuries.Attorney and consultant from SafeSelfDrive.org , Jim McPherson, tells ABC7 News Apple bears the responsibility for the failings of its autopilot and automation poses a new challenge for Caltrans."We can imagine a day where all of our cars are in automated mode going down the road and they fail at the same place on the freeway," McPherson said. "That raises the question -- at what point is CalTrans responsible to fix the road to accommodate automation."As the I-Team learned Friday, the Tesla Model X requires you to keep contact with the wheel to make sure you are aware and prepared to override the autopilot. Dan Noyes reached Huang's family, they say they have no comment on the release and they are in the process of hiring an attorney. They are also planning services for Huang.Tesla also said in its hardware you are 3.7 times less likely to be involved in a fatal accident.There will be much more debate ahead.