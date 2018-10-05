TOYOTA

Toyota announces another massive recall of Prius Hybrids

EMBED </>More Videos

Toyota has announced a safety recall for 2.43 million hybrid vehicles globally for problems with stalling.

TOKYO --
Toyota Motor Corp. has announced a safety recall for 2.43 million hybrid vehicles globally for problems with stalling.

RELATED: Consumer Reports: How to check if your car is under recall

"Approximately 807,000 vehicles in the United States will be involved in this recall," Toyota announced Friday.

The recall involves certain 2010-2014 model year Toyota Prius and 2012-2014 Prius v vehicles.

RELATED: Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard

Toyota says in rare cases the vehicles might fail to enter a "failsafe" driving mode, lose power and stall. Power steering and braking would continue to work but a stall at a fast speed could increase risks of a crash.

"This recall provides a remedy to address a new condition in the vehicles involved in the previous recalls announced in February 2014 and July 2015. The previous recalls did not anticipate this new condition remedied with this recall," said Toyota.

To address this issue, Toyota dealers will update the software for all involved vehicles, at no charge. Toyota says it will notify the involved customers once the software update is available.

To check a car's recall status, visit Toyota's website or the NHTSA site and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Customers with questions can call (800) 331-4331

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveauto recallrecalltoyotaenvironmentbusinessu.s. & worldauto newsautomotivejapan
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TOYOTA
Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard
Guy gets brutally honest to sell his 1999 Toyota Corolla
Toyota recalls 645K vehicles; air bags may not inflate
Toyota recalls 645,000 vehicles; air bags may not inflate
More toyota
AUTOMOTIVE
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
Beware buying a used rental car
Porsche to get rid of its diesel cars
More Automotive
Top Stories
Inmate found dead in Tulare County jail
Underprivileged Fresno kids get school clothes shopping spree
Two local high schools put rivalry aside for a good cause
U.S. Forest Service releases cause of the Ferguson Fire
Tulare County Sheriff's office continues fight against large illegal pot grows
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
Former Federal District Judge weighs-in on Kavanaugh's confirmation
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
Show More
Key swing votes Sen. Manchin, Sen. Collins back Kavanaugh paving way for confirmation
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
1,940 lbs of marijuana found in Hanford pot bust
DMV working to reduce wait times
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
More News