Toyota to recall 191,000 cars due to faulty airbags

FILE - A sign and a vehicle outside of a Toyota dealership. Toyota is recalling 191,000 cars because the airbags may not inflate properly in a crash.

DETROIT -- Toyota is recalling 191,000 cars in North America and Japan because the airbags may not inflate properly in a crash.

The recall covers some 2003 through 2008 Corolla compact sedans and 2005 through 2008 Matrix hatchbacks.

Toyota says the front passenger airbags in the cars were installed in prior recalls to replace dangerous Takata airbags.

But in high temperatures, the replacement bags may not unfold as designed, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Toyota wouldn't say if anyone has been hurt due to the problem.

The company says Takata did not make the replacements.

Toyota says dealers will replace the airbag assemblies with improved versions at no cost to owners.

The company will notify owners by mail starting in October.
