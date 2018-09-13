VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Volkswagen to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

DETROIT --
Volkswagen says it will stop making its iconic Beetle in July of next year.

Volkswagen of America on Thursday announced the end of production of the third-generation Beetle by introducing two final special editions.

The Beetle was developed in Nazi Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later. It sold for about 30 years before production ceased.

The company revived it in 1998 and revamped it for the 2012 model year in an effort to help it attract more male buyers.

The car got a flatter roof, less bulbous shape, a bigger trunk and a navigation system.

Volkswagen of America didn't rule out bringing the bug back in the future but says it has no plans at this time.

"The loss of the Beetle after three generations, over nearly seven decades, will evoke a host of emotions from the Beetle's many devoted fans," said Hinrich J. Woebcken, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. "As we move to being a full-line, family-focused automaker in the U.S. and ramp up our electrification strategy with the MEB platform, there are no immediate plans to replace it. But as we have seen with the I.D. BUZZ-which is the modern and practical interpretation of the legendary Bus-I would also say, 'Never say never.' We're excited to kick off a year of celebrating one of the true icons of the automotive world, with a series of events that will culminate in the end of production in Puebla in July 2019."

Take a look at the full statement from the company here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivebusinessvolkswagenu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsauto industryauto newsMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
VOLKSWAGEN
Fresno Police need help tracking stolen 1967 Volkswagen
Audi recalls about 1.2M vehicles
Volkswagen recalls older SUVs to fix possible fuel leaks
Local car expert and economist says buyers may rethink diesel after Volkswagen scandal
More volkswagen
AUTOMOTIVE
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
Beware buying a used rental car
Porsche to get rid of its diesel cars
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
More Automotive
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News