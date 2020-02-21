Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: What do I do if I'm getting pulled over on the freeway?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer asked the following question: if a CHP unit attempts to pull you over while driving on the freeway, is it best to pull over immediately on the shoulder or is it safer to exit on the next available off-ramp? Should you pull to the left if there's more room?

"The vehicle code requires you to always yield to the right, that's very, very important," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"If there's an emergency, we need to get by you. We need to get to that emergency where seconds could make the difference between life and death," Pennings said.

He says if you pull to the left, officers technically have to turn off their lights and sirens if they pass you on the right. It's technical, but it provides an issue for officers.

"Oftentimes, there will be direction in the public address system.," Pennings said, adding that it's important to turn down your radio so you can hear officer directions when getting pulled over.

"Sometimes, we will try to get the vehicle to take an exit, because that's that's ultimately safer than stopping on the shoulder," he said. If not, always pull to the right.

