What to know about your car as you stay at home during coronavirus outbreak

Around the country, workers under stay-at-home orders have had their morning commute cut to almost nothing as they stay home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While the change may be saving you gas money, there are other things to keep in mind about caring for your car during a time when you're likely driving far less or not at all.

Your battery could drain if you don't drive your car for an extended period of time, especially if you live in a warmer climate.

AccuWeather recommends driving your car on a semi-regular basis, even if you aren't heading far. Depending on local regulations, driving solo is also a way to get out of the house and get a change of scenery.

This is also a great time to wash your car, weather permitting.

