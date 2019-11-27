Where to find best gas prices in Central Valley before your Thanksgiving travel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As you begin planning your trip for Thanksgiving, we have compiled a list of where you can find the cheapest gas in your city.
MERCED
1. $3.35 at 1445 R St near 15th St Costco
2. $3.39 at 1625 McSwain Rd & W 13th St ARCO
3. $3.45 at 3100 G St & E Olive Ave ARCO
MADERA
1. $3.29 at 514 S Gateway Dr & S Madera Ave Central Gas
2. $3.39 at 22717 Ave 18 & Pistachio Dr Pilot
3. $3.59 at 230 N Gateway Dr & W 4th St 76 Gas
FRESNO
1. $3.35 at 7100 N Abby St. near E Spruce Ave Costco
2. $3.39 at 2145 N Blackstone Ave near E Yale Ave Sam's Market and Gas
3. $3.45 at 4594 E Belmont Ave & N Maple Ave Super 1
VISALIA
1. $3.19 at 3709 E Houston Ave & N McAuliff St Shell
2. $3.27 at 133 W Walnut Ave & S Locust S 133 W Walnut Ave & S Locus St Prince Food and Gas
3. $3.29 at 1440 N Dinuba Blvd & W Sweet Ave Valley Gas and Food
TULARE
1. $3.09 at 265 W Inyo Ave & S G St 4B Gas
2. $3.19 at 651 W Prosperity Ave & N E St Prosperity Food Land
3. $3.29 at 1370 E Bardsley Ave & S Spruce St. Kwik Serve
