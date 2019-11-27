automotive

Where to find best gas prices in Central Valley before your Thanksgiving travel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As you begin planning your trip for Thanksgiving, we have compiled a list of where you can find the cheapest gas in your city.

MERCED

1. $3.35 at 1445 R St near 15th St Costco
2. $3.39 at 1625 McSwain Rd & W 13th St ARCO
3. $3.45 at 3100 G St & E Olive Ave ARCO

MADERA

1. $3.29 at 514 S Gateway Dr & S Madera Ave Central Gas
2. $3.39 at 22717 Ave 18 & Pistachio Dr Pilot
3. $3.59 at 230 N Gateway Dr & W 4th St 76 Gas

FRESNO

1. $3.35 at 7100 N Abby St. near E Spruce Ave Costco
2. $3.39 at 2145 N Blackstone Ave near E Yale Ave Sam's Market and Gas
3. $3.45 at 4594 E Belmont Ave & N Maple Ave Super 1

VISALIA

1. $3.19 at 3709 E Houston Ave & N McAuliff St Shell
2. $3.27 at 133 W Walnut Ave & S Locust S 133 W Walnut Ave & S Locus St Prince Food and Gas
3. $3.29 at 1440 N Dinuba Blvd & W Sweet Ave Valley Gas and Food

TULARE

1. $3.09 at 265 W Inyo Ave & S G St 4B Gas
2. $3.19 at 651 W Prosperity Ave & N E St Prosperity Food Land
3. $3.29 at 1370 E Bardsley Ave & S Spruce St. Kwik Serve

To look up the cheapest gas station near you, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnogas pricesthanksgivingautomotivegas station
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTOMOTIVE
Long-awaited tribute to Vukovich auto racing family unveiled
Consumer Reports: Will your next car be electric?
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
Consumer Reports: Car wax to the max
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major storm moves brings rain to Valley, snow to Sierra
Snow threatens 5 Freeway, Cajon Pass closures in SoCal
Thousands of PG&E customers without power as storm moves through the Valley
Glacier Point and Tioga Roads closed for the season
Strong winds blow roof off hardware store in California: VIDEO
Fires break out at vacant Fresno homes as temperatures dip
CHP: expect traffic, hazardous conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
Show More
Residents fear new apartment owners will force them into holiday move
Fresno State cymbal player's stand tune performance goes viral: VIDEO
Swinging gate installed on I-5 at Castaic ahead of storm
'Bomb cyclone' to drench Bay Area during evening commute
Bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
More TOP STORIES News