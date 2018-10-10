CONSUMER REPORTS

Will trim packages push up the price of you next car?

EMBED </>More Videos

Will trim packages push up the price of you next car?

By
Enter a car dealership with a price in mind and chances are the cost of the car you thought you could afford is probably a lot more. Consumer Reports calls it trim-level sticker shock-and we're here to give you some advice.

Depending on the features you want, you should expect to pay more than the base price for a car. Features included in trim levels make up different versions of the same model car. Over the past 15 years, trim levels have doubled on some models, and that means more money out of your pocket.

Take the Ford F-150, which has a base price of about 28-thousand dollars. At the highest trim level, it's over 61-thousand dollars. Or the Subaru Forester for about 23-thousand. Depending on the trim level, you could pay between 26- and 36-thousand dollars.

To confuse matters, you can get specific features only with certain trim levels. That's because, with so many features available, manufacturers have to narrow down the choices.

Therefore, instead of buying features you don't want to get the ones you do, first focus on the must-have safety features, even if you have to pay extra, rather than on trim levels.

Remember to negotiate, and be sure to check out Consumer Reports' used-car reliability ratings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveconsumer reportsconsumer watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER REPORTS
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
More consumer reports
AUTOMOTIVE
Toyota announces massive recall of Prius Hybrids
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
Beware buying a used rental car
More Automotive
Top Stories
Northeast Fresno nanny's tearful description of sexual assault, kidnapping while watching toddler
Granville Homes donates books and gift cards to Fresno school after fire and vandals damage classrooms
CHP arrests girlfriend, friend as accessories in hit-and-run death of Vice Principal
Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News
The Latest: Man killed in Florida home by fallen tree
Authorities find incomplete, solar-power tunnel leading to Mexico
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Son of limo owner in police custody following NY crash
Show More
Pregnant mom of 4 killed while pushing car
West Covina mom seeks answers after disabled man dies in hot car
Morning semi-truck crash ties up traffic on northbound Highway 99
'Father of the year' uses toddler to help shoplift
Sinaloa cartel members arrested in SoCal drug bust operation
More News