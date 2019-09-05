You could get up to $9,500 to get your old car off the road

Do you have a vehicle that is a 1999 year model or older and failed emission testing?
There's a Valley program that will pay you up to $9,500 to get it off the road.
"Valley CAN" is a program offered by the San Joaquin Valley air pollution control district.
It's meant to help local residents replace old cars and trucks with newer, cleaner models.
Now there's a few questions you have to answer and some paperwork you must submit in order to qualify.
Representatives with the Air District are hosting a meeting on Thursday night in Kingsburg at the Me-N-Eds Pizza on Sierra Street.
People will be on hand to answer questions from 5:30 until 7:30.
And if you can't make it tonight, click here to take a quiz to see if your vehicle qualifies to receive an incentive check.
