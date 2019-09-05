Automotive

You could get up to $9,500 to get your old car off the road

Do you have a vehicle that is a 1999 year model or older and failed emission testing?

There's a Valley program that will pay you up to $9,500 to get it off the road.

"Valley CAN" is a program offered by the San Joaquin Valley air pollution control district.

It's meant to help local residents replace old cars and trucks with newer, cleaner models.

Now there's a few questions you have to answer and some paperwork you must submit in order to qualify.

Representatives with the Air District are hosting a meeting on Thursday night in Kingsburg at the Me-N-Eds Pizza on Sierra Street.

People will be on hand to answer questions from 5:30 until 7:30.

And if you can't make it tonight, click here to take a quiz to see if your vehicle qualifies to receive an incentive check.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotive
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities arrest suspect in Merced County officer-involved shooting after police chase
Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Max Harris acquitted, hung jury for Derick Almena
Merced Co. Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death in Planada
Merced Co. Sheriff's detective shot near Dos Palos
Fresno police officer tied to murder, stolen car, drug investigations fired for DMV perjury
2nd death linked to vaping
Smollett unaware alleged attack would trigger 'extensive investigation'
Show More
Vaping damages lungs, even sans nicotine, THC: Study
California Senate OKs expansion of 'red flag' gun law
Former employee in custody for murder of Tulare County dairyman
CAL FIRE engine flips in Tulare Co., 4 firefighters injured
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
More TOP STORIES News