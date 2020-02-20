Autopilot saves CHP pilot after laser pointed at him near Vacaville

Autopilot saved a California Highway Patrol pilot when a man pointed a laser at the chopper.

Cameras on board the helicopter captured the blue light flashing from a house near Vacaville on Monday.

The laser went through the windows of the chopper, striking the pilot directly in the eye.

Fortunately, he kept the helicopter flying safely because of the aircraft's autopilot capabilities.

Minutes later, sheriff's deputies found the source of the laser and arrested the suspect.

He's been charged with two felonies and could also face fines from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Authorities say there have been a series of laser strikes over the last few days, but it's not yet known if they were all connected to the same man.
