2 Avenal State Prison employees involved in deadly head-on crash in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Avenal State prison employee was killed and another was injured after a head-on crash in Kings County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the incident happened around 6:20 a.m. Friday on Avenal Cutoff Road near Lincoln Avenue.

They say the female driver of a red Toyota Camry was heading southbound on Avenal Cutoff when the vehicle in front of her started to pass another car. She decided to follow behind. During the passing maneuver, the car in front of her completed the pass but she did not, colliding head-on with a Chevy Volt.

Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the Chevy sustained major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Avenal Cutoff is shut down at this time as crews work to clear the roadway.
