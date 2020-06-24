FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another inmate at Avenal State Prison has died from apparent complications of COVID-19, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Wednesday.
The department said the inmate died at a local hospital, but further information regarding their death was not released.
Officials reported the first COVID-19-related death of an inmate at Avenal State Prison on Sunday.
RELATED: Inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
As of Wednesday, the prison currently has 112 active cases of the virus, and 797 cases that are considered "resolved."
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has reported 20 deaths related to the coronavirus.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Second inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from apparent COVID-19 complications, officials say
Another inmate at Avenal State Prison has died from apparent complications of COVID-19, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News