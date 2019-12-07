Avoiding police, man crashes into southwest Fresno fence

By
A man crashed his car into a southwest Fresno fence Saturday morning as he tried to get away from police.

Officers say the man ran some stop signs, then ran over a stop sign and into a front yard on Thorne at about 3 a.m.

He got out and ran away, so police brought out their canines and searched up and down the streets in the neighborhood.

They haven't found him yet, but they got a good look at him and the car isn't reported stolen so they have some leads on where to look.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senior citizen survives Madera canal car crash, but dies after escaping his car
Jeff Tedford announces resignation from head coach at Fresno State
Chowchilla holiday events impacted by incoming rain storm
Trial of former Fresno County Deputy accused of killing his sergeant continues
Fresno teen won second place in statewide cross country championship
Funerals being held for victims of Fresno mass shooting
Show More
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
Teen crashes stolen vehicle in east central Fresno
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Clovis Police give tips on avoiding stolen packages this holiday season
Fresno Co family reunited with dog day after it was stolen from backyard
More TOP STORIES News