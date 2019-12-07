Avoiding police, man crashes into southwest Fresno fence

A man crashed his car into a southwest Fresno fence Saturday morning as he tried to get away from police.Officers say the man ran some stop signs, then ran over a stop sign and into a front yard on Thorne at about 3 a.m.He got out and ran away, so police brought out their canines and searched up and down the streets in the neighborhood.They haven't found him yet, but they got a good look at him and the car isn't reported stolen so they have some leads on where to look.