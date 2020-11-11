Health & Fitness

Newborns don't appear to get severe COVID-19, study suggests

HOUSTON, Texas -- There is some relief for expectant parents with a new study finding it is extremely rare for newborns to get a severe case of COVID-19 in the hospital.

Researchers studied newborns who tested positive within a month of being born.

SEE ALSO: Woman gives birth to little girl 2 months after surviving COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

MIRACLE BABY: Hear from Esbeidy about her battle with coronavirus while she was pregnant, and how she's lucky she and her baby girl are alive.



Sixty-six newborns out of 10,000 births contracted the coronavirus. Of those who did, 28 had severe infections, while 88% of babies were out of the hospital by the end of the study.

Researchers say this evidence supports allowing mothers with COVID-19 to spend time with their newborns.

The study was published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health.

SEE ALSO: Kids can test positive for COVID-19 and antibodies simultaneously, study suggests
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmotherhoodbabiespregnancyu.s. & worldstudycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer tests positive for COVID-19
More than half of CA counties in trouble, health sec says
Fresno man battling cancer gets heartwarming surprise from NFL star
Fresno Mission needs your donations to provide warmth, shelter to homeless
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
Fresno chapter of Kamala Harris' sorority shares its pride
Man shot and killed at southeast Fresno apartment complex
Show More
Woman loses control of car after hitting fox, CHP says
Creek Fire: 379,729 acres burned, 70% contained
Road closures in place after driver runs over fire hydrant in central Fresno
Newsom says restrictions coming as COVID-19 cases climb
Crews battling Creek Fire get some help from snow and rain
More TOP STORIES News