Memorial held for 3 Tulare County babies who died without families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, three babies who died in Tulare County without families were buried with more than 100 siblings.Organizers at the Visalia Public Cemetery held a memorial service at their Garden of Innocence this morning.Babies Alondra, Logan and Aubrey are the three latest children who were found abandoned or left unidentified.Saturday, they were given a loving goodbye from the crowd.