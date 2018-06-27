The waters of the Kaweah River may look calm, so you would never know the dangers that lie just below the surface.A Visalia family learned of those dangers on Tuesday night, and they are now coping with a tragic accident that saw a seven-month-old boy and 37-year-old man get swept downstream near the Tulare County town of Woodlake.Liz Jones of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office updated Action News on their conditions Wednesday."The baby is in pediatric intensive care at Valley Children's Hospital, the 37-year-old is in critical but stable condition at Kaweah Delta (Medical Center)."The two are now fighting for their lives after the Tulare County Sheriff's office says the seven-month-old fell off his floatation device and went underwater near Road 212.The 37-year-old, who is a family friend, managed to find the child before he had to be rescued.The baby's seven-year-old brother helped their mother perform CPR on the baby before first responders could arriveLt. Duane Cornett, a Tulare County Sheriff Deputy, told Action News about the dangers of the water."This time of year with the snowmelt, that water is moving fairly quickly, and it's still very cold because it's snowmelt."There were six people all together on the rafting trip: three adults and three kids. According to deputies, they were each using their own floatation device; however, none were wearing life jackets.They all tipped over at the point where the river meets the Friant-Kern Canal.Nothing is a guarantee, but you always want to have every safety measure to you when you're in the water, so if you have life jackets, put them on," said Cornett.