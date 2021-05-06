Father of Porterville baby hospitalized with severe burns arrested

Deputies arrested the baby's father, 22-year-old Angel Garcia, on child neglect charges on Wednesday.
The child's mother, 28-year-old Daisy Magana, was taken into custody on Tuesday for child endangerment.
Deputies say Magana took her baby to the hospital with second and third-degree burns on Monday.
Magana told detectives her three-year-old knocked a cup of noodles off the counter and onto the baby Sunday while she was in the shower.
Authorities say Garcia admitted to being with the baby at that time but did not seek medical attention.
When the child arrived at the hospital, they were unconscious and suffering from seizures along with burns.
The baby has been admitted into the burn center at a Fresno-area hospital and is showing some signs of improvement.
If you have information about this case, you are urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.