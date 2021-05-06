arrest

Father of Porterville baby hospitalized with severe burns arrested

EMBED <>More Videos

Father of Porterville baby hospitalized with severe burns arrested

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's office has made a second arrest in a case that left a Porterville baby severely burned.

Deputies arrested the baby's father, 22-year-old Angel Garcia, on child neglect charges on Wednesday.

The child's mother, 28-year-old Daisy Magana, was taken into custody on Tuesday for child endangerment.

Deputies say Magana took her baby to the hospital with second and third-degree burns on Monday.

Magana told detectives her three-year-old knocked a cup of noodles off the counter and onto the baby Sunday while she was in the shower.

Authorities say Garcia admitted to being with the baby at that time but did not seek medical attention.

When the child arrived at the hospital, they were unconscious and suffering from seizures along with burns.

The baby has been admitted into the burn center at a Fresno-area hospital and is showing some signs of improvement.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervillearrestburn injurieschild endangerment
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Visalia Marriott Hotel worker accused of embezzlement
George Floyd recommended for pardon by Texas parole board
Police: 19-year-old dies after being stabbed by brother in Madera
4th suspect arrested in connection to Visalia homicide
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News