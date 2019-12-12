crash

Baby ejected from car window in crash, survives in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. -- A baby in a car seat that was ejected from a car in Northern California when it crashed last weekend survived with only minor injuries, police said.

Six-week-old Ezra Benitez was in a sport utility vehicle that crashed Sunday in the city of Turlock and flipped several times, the California Highway Patrol said.

The baby's car seat had been improperly installed, investigators said, and was flung out a broken window, KXTL-TV reported.

Ezra was found upside down in the car seat.

His father, Ulizes Benitez, told KXTL-TV that he crawled out of the SUV and searched frantically for his son, who was found by firefighters.

Ezra's mother was hospitalized with rib, tailbone and pelvis fractures.

The boy's father and a toddler-aged brother weren't hurt, authorities said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Troopers praise young twins who rescued selves from deadly crash
Man in wheelchair injured after colliding with vehicle
1 killed, 1 injured when vehicle crashes into parked car in central Fresno
Man killed after semi-truck collides with SUV in SE Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man steals rifle from Fresno Big 5, police find suspect in nearby bush
More than a dozen displaced after apartment fire in Hanford
Driver runs red light, causes crash while running from police
2 injured in shooting at Tulare County home
Masked burglars caught on camera hitting Fresno store, leaving clues
What was behind the Valley's dangerously polluted air on Tuesday?
Bakersfield man arrested for allegedly forcing girlfriend's miscarriage
Show More
Burglar steals urn containing baby's ashes from Illinois home
Mom says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room hacked
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
How you can protect yourself from the Valley's polluted air
NFL has 'moved on' from Colin Kaepernick, Goodell says
More TOP STORIES News