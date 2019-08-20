6-month-old found in back seat of vehicle following high-speed chase, woman arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman who led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning.Officials say Aleigha Freitas, 24, of Turlock was speeding and driving erratically on southbound Highway 99 near Livingston. When deputies attempted to pull the driver over, she accelerated, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.Deputies chased Freitas along the highway until she lost control of the vehicle and crashed near Franklin Road. They say Freitas had been driving under the influence of drugs and had a previous warrant out for her arrest.A six-month-old baby was found in the back seat of the car. The baby and Freitas were transported to the hospital for an examination.Freitas was booked into the Merced County Jail for several felony charges.