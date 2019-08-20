high-speed chase

6-month-old found in back seat of vehicle following high-speed chase, woman arrested

Merced County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman who led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. (Merced County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman who led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning.

Officials say Aleigha Freitas, 24, of Turlock was speeding and driving erratically on southbound Highway 99 near Livingston. When deputies attempted to pull the driver over, she accelerated, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Deputies chased Freitas along the highway until she lost control of the vehicle and crashed near Franklin Road. They say Freitas had been driving under the influence of drugs and had a previous warrant out for her arrest.

A six-month-old baby was found in the back seat of the car. The baby and Freitas were transported to the hospital for an examination.

Freitas was booked into the Merced County Jail for several felony charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countymerced countyhigh speed chase
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
DUI driver veers off Highway 41 in Fresno during high-speed chase
Caught on camera: Suspect in stolen vehicle leads CHP officers on chase
Suspects under the influence of drugs lead officers on high-speed chase
Pursuit of burglary suspects ends in deadly crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Civil rights activist among several arrested during protest in Fresno
Memorial to be held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
Wildfire acreage way down in California this year, so far
El Paso man who lost wife in mass shooting gets new car
Chicago witness targeted by El Chapo cartel hustled to secure location
Epstein's former cellmate alleges threats from prison guards
Show More
Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives
'They're going to pay': Family heartbroken after 9-year-old's death
2 dead, several others injured in Madera County crash
START HERE: Fallen CHP officer remembered, Jussie Smollett back in court
Brother of DUI driver speaks about couple's relationship prior to deadly crash
More TOP STORIES News