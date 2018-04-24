Baby in stroller hit by car and launched 50 feet down the road in Modesto expected to be okay

A five-month-old baby is expected to be okay after getting hit by a car in Modesto. It happened as his mother pushed his stroller across a busy street Sunday night.Authorities said the driver didn't see the woman and her child in the crosswalk and crashed into them both. The impact launched the baby 50 feet down the road but he miraculously got away with just a few bumps and bruises.The infant was airlifted to a children's hospital as a precaution.There's no word on the mother's condition.