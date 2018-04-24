CALIFORNIA

Baby in stroller hit by car and launched 50 feet down the road in Modesto expected to be okay

EMBED </>More Videos

A five-month-old baby is expected to be okay after getting hit by a car in Modesto. (KFSN)

MODESTO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A five-month-old baby is expected to be okay after getting hit by a car in Modesto. It happened as his mother pushed his stroller across a busy street Sunday night.

Authorities said the driver didn't see the woman and her child in the crosswalk and crashed into them both. The impact launched the baby 50 feet down the road but he miraculously got away with just a few bumps and bruises.

The infant was airlifted to a children's hospital as a precaution.

There's no word on the mother's condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
babycarchildren hit by carcalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News