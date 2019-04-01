Baby involved in Grapevine pileup crash dies from injuries

GORMAN, Calif. -- Authorities say a 21-month-old baby has died after being injured in a major pileup last weekend on Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles.
The California Highway Patrol tells KERO-TV that the child - whose name has not been released - died Wednesday.
Several people were injured in a series of crashes involving up to 50 cars amid thick fog on March 23 near Gorman.
The CHP said Saturday that the child was properly strapped into a car seat at the time of the crash.
The pileup happened along the Grapevine section of I-5, which carries traffic over mountains between greater Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley.
