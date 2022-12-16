Merced man accused of murdering 9-month-old baby appears in court

Earlier this month, our cameras captured the chaos when Motshwane was attacked by inmate James McRae.

18-year-old Daevon Motshwane is charged with killing Darius King Grigsby in a drive-by shooting on November 9.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced man facing charges for the murder of a nine-month-old baby boy returned to court.

The child's relatives were also there to honor baby Darius and seek justice for him.

"He was a baby -- he didn't get to have his first Christmas, his first Thanksgiving, he didn't have none of that," says Darius' aunt, Elena Perez.

He pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges.

Baby's Darius' family says they plan to attend every hearing until justice is served.

Perez wears a special lanyard with Darius' picture.

McRae is also an accused killer, charged with stabbing a 40-year-old man to death in June of last year.

Motshwane is scheduled to back in court on January 5.