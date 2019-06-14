Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies, family spokesperson says

CHICAGO -- The baby of a murdered pregnant Chicago woman died Friday morning, a spokesman for the family said.

The baby's mother, 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, was lured to a home on the Southwest Side, where police said she was killed and had her baby taken from her womb on April 23. The baby, Yovanny, had been hospitalized in intensive care before dying Friday.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez. He passed away this morning Friday June 14, 2019 from his severe brain injury.

"Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers as they go through this difficult time."

Three people have been charged in Marlen Ochoa Lopez's death.

RELATED: 'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
EMBED More News Videos

The murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez has affected people all over the city, including an artist who turned his shock and horror, into a thing of beauty.



Prosecutors said Clarisa Figueroa lured 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to her home with the promise of free baby clothes, then allegedly killed the young woman with the help of her daughter Desiree.

Police said Clarisa Figueroa showed up to the hospital with the infant after she killed Ochoa-Lopez and removed the child from the womb.

According to the Department of Children and Family Services, the hospital contacted the agency on May 9, more than two weeks after Figueroa first checked into the hospital.

Three weeks after Marlen's disappearance, police said her remains were found in the Southwest Side home where police said she was murdered.

Clarisa Figueroa and Desiree Figueroa have been charged with first-degree murder. Clarisa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, has been charged with concealing a homicide.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman formally indicted
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby: Family gets 2nd opinion on infant's prognosis

Family, community says final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday; Murdered woman's baby remains hospitalized
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, visits baby in hospital
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death:'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives for funeral, health department investigating Christ Medical Center

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family seeks answers why authorities were not alerted to Figueroa
DCFS, police not alerted to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death suspect despite no signs of giving birth, officials say
Funeral set for murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of Chicago missing pregnant woman, 19, on Southwest Side
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak lawnchicagopilsenbabywoman killedteen killeddepartment of children and family servicesmissing teenagerpregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Ochoa-Lopez family gets 2nd opinion on baby's prognosis
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives from Mexico, visits baby in hospital
A final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News