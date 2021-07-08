bachelor in paradise

Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 7

It's going to be a summer to remember for 23 Bachelor Nation favorites, who are taking another shot at love in Paradise.
Tammy Ly of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)
LOS ANGELES -- Nearly two years after the last season of "Bachelor in Paradise," we're ready to hit the beach for another summer of romance, roses...and drama. The show just announced its cast of 23 singles for the seventh season, premiering Monday, August 16.

Bachelor Nation will get to watch fan favorites from past seasons have another shot at love while on the beach in Mexico.

Abigail Heringer, who stole fans' hearts during Matt James' season of "The Bachelor," will be on a journey to find love this season. Serena Pitt, Serena Chew, Mari Pepin-Solis, Jessenia Cruz and Victoria Larson (aka Queen Victoria) from James' season are also joining their fellow bachelors and bachelorettes on the beach.

Brendan Morais, who fans were sad to see leave during Tayshia Adams' season of "The Bachelorette," is also headed to paradise. Joining him from Clare Crawley and Adams' joint season are Ivan Hall, Kenny Braasch and Noah Erb.

Here's the full cast of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 7:


  • Aaron Clancy of "The Bachelorette" 17 (Katie)
  • Abigail Heringer of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Brendan Morais of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Clare and Tayshia)
  • Connor Brennan of "The Bachelorette" 17 (Katie)
  • Deandra Kanu of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)
  • Ivan Hall of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Clare and Tayshia)
  • James Bonsall of "The Bachelorette" 17 (Katie)
  • Jessenia Cruz of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Joe Amabile of "The Bachelorette" 14 (Becca)
  • Karl Smith of "The Bachelorette" 17 (Katie)
  • Kelsey Weir of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)
  • Kenny Braasch of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Clare and Tayshia)
  • Mari Pepin-Solis of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Maurissa Gunn of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)
  • Natasha Parker of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)
  • Noah Erb of "The Bachelorette" 16 (Tayshia)
  • Serena Chew of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Serena Pitt of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Tahzjuan Hawkins of "The Bachelor" 23 (Colton)
  • Tammy Ly of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)
  • Tre Cooper of "The Bachelorette" 17 (Katie)
  • Victoria Larson of "The Bachelor" 25 (Matt)
  • Victoria Paul of "The Bachelor" 24 (Peter)


Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, David Spade and Lil Jon are headed to Paradise as celebrity guest hosts. Resident bartender Wells Adams is also returning to Mexico with a larger role this season. The show referred to Adams as the "master of cocktails, ceremonies, and our hearts" in a tweet.

Don't forget, Bachelor Nation -- it's not Paradise without a few surprises. Additional cast members will be announced throughout the season. As always, get ready for the most dramatic summer ever.

Season 7 of "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres Monday, August 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
