Fresno studio offering to take 'back to school' photos for kids

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local photo studio is helping kids make 'back to school' memories.The studio in northwest Fresno had to switch gears to stay afloat during the pandemic and now wants to help bring some normalcy to your kids' lives.Capture Life Events is offering to take the 'back to school' pictures for those who may not be able to have a typical picture day.Owner Crystal Kelley says with so many students distance learning these days, she wanted to make sure they have some good memories to hold on to."Kids are not in school as they traditionally would be and I wanted to be able to let students dress up the way that they would for the first day of school, just give them a little bit of normalcy in their lives," says Kelley.Kelley is offering 'back to school' photos with three different backdrops - a session starts at $60.To book an appointment, contact Kelley on any of Capture Life Events' social media pages.