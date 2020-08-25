back to school

Fresno studio offering to take 'back to school' photos for kids

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local photo studio is helping kids make 'back to school' memories.

The studio in northwest Fresno had to switch gears to stay afloat during the pandemic and now wants to help bring some normalcy to your kids' lives.

Capture Life Events is offering to take the 'back to school' pictures for those who may not be able to have a typical picture day.

Owner Crystal Kelley says with so many students distance learning these days, she wanted to make sure they have some good memories to hold on to.

"Kids are not in school as they traditionally would be and I wanted to be able to let students dress up the way that they would for the first day of school, just give them a little bit of normalcy in their lives," says Kelley.

Kelley is offering 'back to school' photos with three different backdrops - a session starts at $60.

To book an appointment, contact Kelley on any of Capture Life Events' social media pages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnoback to schoolbusinesscoronaviruspandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Outside Creek School in Tulare Co. staying open by operating as day camp
Madera County trying to stop private school bringing kids on campus
Fresno Homework Club offers study space, tutoring for students
Merced Co.'s Stone Ridge Christian resumes in-person classes in opposition of health orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Red Cross in need of volunteers, funds to help wildfire evacuees
Merced County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding at-risk 65-year-old woman
Chilling video shows shots being fired at Fresno police sergeant
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Madera County trying to stop private school bringing kids on campus
Procession held for helicopter pilot who died battling Hills Fire
Outside Creek School in Tulare Co. staying open by operating as day camp
Show More
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Merced Co.'s Stone Ridge Christian resumes in-person classes in opposition of health orders
Central California coronavirus cases
CA's 2020 wildfire season is worse than 2019's, Newsom says
First responders seeing increase in calls for breathing problems amid low air quality
More TOP STORIES News