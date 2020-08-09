12-year-old helps lead back to school giveaway in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 100 students now have what they need for the school years thanks to a back to school giveaway Saturday morning in Central Fresno.Devin Cornell is just 12 years old and is the driving force behind the event.He says he wanted to make sure every kid gets the opportunity to do their best with essential materials they may otherwise not get.Volunteers gathered at Dickey Playground on Divisadero and Blackstone and were able to give out around 150 backpacks and bags of school supplies.Devin says he is planning more events to give back to the community in the future.