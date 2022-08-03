Back-to-school shopping on a budget: Where you can get deals, discounts, and free personal styling

From boutique to budget, local back-to-school shopping never looked so good at great prices.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many families are trying to figure out how much they have left for back-to-school shopping after all their other expenses.

Inflation has taken a toll on spending for new clothing and supplies.

But many Valley stores are offering more deals to get customers in the door.

Whether you're a news crew or a single shopper, Pum Bum Society welcomes all guests.

And the Fresno River Park boutique is ready for back-to-school.

Owner and personal stylist Alma Wolverton stocks her store with the latest trends but with the Valley customer in mind at any age.

"People want comfort. Comfort is a priority, so anything that's oversized is really fun, T-shirts, graphic Ts are really great. We're also seeing a lot of faux leather, puff sleeves," says Wolverton.

The girls have no problem spotting styles they love within school dress code.

Wolverton says good quality classics are the foundation of a back-to-school wardrobe will save money in the long run.

"More basics, more neutrals, those are going to last you all year round so if you want bang for your buck, that's what you want to buy," says Wolverton.

Basics and more for both girls and guys are wall to wall at Plato's Closet in north Fresno.

The store calls itself 'gently used with tags' and sells many of the hottest brands in clothing and shoes at deep discounts.

A men's outfit includes a North Face jacket with original tags, a Fila shirt and Levi's jeans - retail total $184, Plato's price $56.

A ladies ensemble includes the brands, Top Shop and H &M - retail $110, at Plato's it's $37.

You can get multiple things here and still keep within a reasonable budget.

The staff sorts through the 'best of the best' clothing that customers bring in to sell and sets it aside for the annual Back To School sale.

As if the deals aren't enough, Plato's Closet holds a 90% off sale 2 to 3 times a year and items can go down to 20 cents!

Our next stop is a Fresno fashionista favorite, Ooh La La in Clovis, where back to school is front and center.

Tailored looks such as trousers and blazers are making a comeback after two years of lounge wear during the pandemic.

You can find plenty of options and a discount to boot.

"Once you're on as a VIP customer, you'll be in for special offers, events going on and every Tuesday you get 20% off your entire purchase being a VIP text club member," says manager Ani Tateosian.

Customers can also sign up for a payment plan on the store's website and manager Ani also offers free personal styling.

So from boutique to budget, local back-to-school shopping never looked so good at great prices.