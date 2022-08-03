Back to school: Trends and essentials for school supplies

Back-to-school shopping has become a rite of passage for many kids set to return to class.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Helping your child get to the head of the class begins now.

Many shops and big box stores are busy with families in search of those learning essentials before the summer ends.

Parents can help their kids stay organized and prepared for the upcoming school year by picking up the latest electronics and gadgets at Best Buy.

"Initially, parents when they're coming in can feel a little bit overwhelmed doing that shopping," says store manager JD Brown. "Luckily, we partner with the local school districts to get a real good idea for what it is they're asking for."

The team at Best Buy can help ease some of the stress for parents by offering the precise electronic device needed for their student.

"A lot of parents will bring in the school syllabus, which will tell you which specs are needed for the computer to get through that semester or that year," Brown said.

For many students, a successful year begins with just the right backpack, folders and other school supplies

"Right now, a lot of parents are asking for distinct pencils, so the kids don't lose them," says GW School Supply Store Manager Laura Rosales.

Rosales says neon and bright colors are popular this year - so are scented pencils.

Sensory and fidget toys are growing in popularity among parents and teachers alike to help a child focus

"Sensory is a lot of touch, texture, smell, that kind of thing," Rosales said. "Teachers use it to calm down a student that's a little struggling."

While traditional class accessories remain a must-have, retail experts say highlighters and new erasable pens are flying off store shelves.

When choosing a backpack, be sure to select the proper size for your student and adjust any chest or waist straps.

If your student is heading off to college for the first time or back for the fall semester, there are affordable options to help remind them of the comforts of home that don't take up a lot of space.

"We've got what I call the cheater appliances," Rosales said. "Things like air fryers, pressure cookers, things that allow you to not have a lot of knowledge in the kitchen but still create a great meal for yourself."

The National Retail Federation predicts parents will spend over $37 billion dollars on back-to-school shopping in 2022.

That's a nearly 9.5% increase from last year.